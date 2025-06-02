5 Best affordable Samsung smartphones in 2025

A Samsung smartphone on a wooden bench. Photo: Unsplash

Samsung's Galaxy A series and the Galaxy S24 FE special edition prove that affordable prices can come with long-term support and up-to-date features.

SamMobile shares five models that have the best price-to-feature ratio.

In the under $500 segment, Samsung relies on AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, large batteries, and six-year Android updates. This allows even the initial devices to remain relevant for several years, giving the company time to "mature" the software with new features.

Galaxy A56

This 6.7-inch, 120 Hz, Super AMOLED model features a new Exynos 1480 processor with AMD graphics and up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A56 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The three main cameras are led by a 50MP sensor, and the powerful 5,000mAh battery supports 45W wired charging. Samsung promises six major Android updates, making the device ideal for gamers and those who need a long-lasting gadget.

Galaxy A26

Starting at $299, it offers a 6.7-inch, 120 Hz AMOLED screen and an Exynos 1380 chip paired with 6 or 8 GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A26 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

There is a microSD slot for expanding storage, and the three-component camera is based on a 50-megapixel module. The 5,000-mAh battery charges at 25 watts and provides a day of active use.

Galaxy A36

For $399, the Galaxy A36 offers the same Exynos 1380 processor, 5G modem, and 6.7-inch, 120 Hz display.

Samsung Galaxy A36 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The device is available with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, but it lacks a microSD slot. The rear camera features a 50MP sensor, and the 5,000mAh battery supports 45W charging. It's an attractive option for those who need a balance of performance and price.

Galaxy A16

The company's most affordable 5G smartphone features a 6.7-inch, 90 Hz display and an Exynos 1330 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A16 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

With configurations offering 4 to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage, the Galaxy S24 FE will satisfy basic needs. The trio of cameras, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor, takes decent pictures for its class.

Galaxy S24 FE

Although the initial price is significantly higher, regular Samsung promotions allow you to purchase it at a much lower price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The device resembles the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24/S24+, featuring a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display and an Exynos 2400 chip. It is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The three-times optical zoom camera provides high-quality photos, and seven years of Android support makes this model a worthwhile long-term investment for those willing to expand their budget slightly.

