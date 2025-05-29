One UI 8 and Android 16 for Samsung — which models will get the update

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone with the beta version of One UI 8. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Samsung has officially launched a beta test of One UI 8, which is based on Android 16. The first firmware update is already being received by the Galaxy S25 series. The company promises that the final version will be available on future foldable flagship devices and will offer advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, according to Mathrubhumi.

What does the new shell offer and which smartphones will receive it?

Samsung describes One UI 8 as "a significant step toward AI integration." Intelligent multimodality allows the device to recognize context — from what you see on the screen to what you hear — and respond in real time. The optimized interface adapts to different form factors, making everyday tasks more productive and convenient.

The beta version is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and South Korea. You can sign up through the Samsung Members app. While only the Galaxy S25 has been officially confirmed, it is expected that other devices will receive the firmware.

The lists include all the models of the Galaxy S23 series, the previous S22 series, and the more affordable S21 FE. They also include the folding Z Fold and Z Flip, from the fifth generation to the yet-to-be-announced Fold 7 and Flip 7. The lists also include a wide range of mid-budget Galaxy A models, including the A33, A53, A73, A14, A24, A34, A54, A15, A25, A35, A55, A06, A16, A26, A36, and A56.

The company reserves its most advanced features, such as a flexible interface and comprehensive AI tools, for the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, which are scheduled to debut in the third quarter of 2025.

