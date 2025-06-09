Forget Samsung Galaxy — 3 smartphones you should be looking at

An Android smartphone on a table. Photo: Unsplash

Samsung's latest flagships are attractive in design, but not everyone is willing to put up with the battery life, thermal limitations, and price. If you're looking for an Android alternative without compromise, there are several other models worth considering.

Android Authority writes about it.

Advertisement

OnePlus 13

The stylish blue leather body immediately sets the OnePlus 13 apart from the competition.

The OnePlus 13 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Inside is a 6000 mAh battery that gives two days of active work, and charging with 80 W of wired power and 50 W of wireless power returns a full power reserve in minutes. The camera unit provides 120x zoom and excellent image quality on the main and ultra-wide modules.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google's proprietary image processing and a 48MP periscope that fills the gap in telephoto photography make the Pixel 9 Pro XL a strong argument against any competitor.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The cameras perform consistently in all scenarios, and the 7 years of guaranteed updates will come faster than most devices. The Material 3 Expressive design delivers a clean Android 16 look and feel, while the display and performance keep the bar at a premium level.

Motorola Razr Ultra

The folding Razr Ultra attracts with its form factor and atypical materials — from wood to alcantara.

The Motorola Razr Ultra smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The 7-inch AMOLED screen looks spectacular when the smartphone is unfolded. When folded, the 4-inch external display allows you to use most apps without having to open the device. The battery lasts longer than many "tile" models, charging is faster, and the cameras support 30x zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor.

As a reminder, most Android smartphones come with proprietary shells that add a number of features but can also overload the system. Those who prefer minimalism, a user-friendly interface, and a clean experience without intrusive elements should pay attention to devices with stock Android.

We also wrote that amid the high prices of Apple and Samsung flagships, which sometimes reach thousands of USD, it is nice to see worthy alternatives for a much lower cost. Spending two to three times less, you can get a smartphone with smooth operation, a bright display, and a good camera.