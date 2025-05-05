Almost flagships at an affordable price — 5 best inexpensive smartphones

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE smartphone is on the table. Photo: Unsplash

In the world where the latest iPhone or Samsung costs more than USD 1,000, it's nice to know that there are much more affordable smartphones out there. For about two to three times less money, you can get an almost flagship experience: smooth user interface, bright displays, and decent cameras.

The Telegraph writes about five inexpensive smartphone favorites.

Google Pixel 9a

By purchasing a budget version of the smartphone, you get almost the same experience as with the Pixel 9: a Tensor G4 processor, a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen, seven years of Android 15 support, and wireless charging.

Smartphone Google Pixel 9a. Photo: ek.ua

Although the phone lacks some advanced AI features and doesn't charge very quickly, its 5100 mAh battery ensures a solid day's work, and Google's proprietary image processing guarantees contrasty photos even at night.

Prices in Ukraine start at UAH 23,499 (USD 561.50 — Ed.).

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

The model features deep IP68 water protection and a stylish curved body.

Smartphone Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. Photo: ek.ua

A bright 6.7-inch OLED with a high 144Hz frequency compensates for the average performance of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. It comes with a 68-watt charger that quickly replenishes the 5000 mAh battery — with moderate use, it will last for two days.

Prices in Ukraine start at UAH 10,839 (USD 258.99 — Ed.).

iPhone 15 (refurbished or used)

In Ukraine, its official price still exceeds UAH 33,999 (USD 812.39 — Ed.), but refurbished or second-hand versions can be found for less — from UAH 20,000 (USD 477.89 — Ed.).

Smartphone iPhone 15. Photo: ek.ua

The A16 Bionic processor leaves most Android rivals behind, and the 6.1-inch OLED remains bright and crisp, even though it's only 60Hz. The camera, MagSafe, and IP68 protection add a premium feel that few others in this segment can match.

OnePlus Nord 4

The Unibody body is made almost entirely of aluminium, a reference to the era of more robust smartphones.

Smartphone OnePlus Nord 4. Phone: ek.ua

You get a 6.74-inch AMOLED with 120Hz, fast Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, and a 5500mAh battery. OxygenOS feels smooth, and four years of updates are promised. The only weakness is the camera with a 50-megapixel sensor that produces only mediocre pictures.

Prices in Ukraine start at UAH 16,449 (USD 393.04 — Ed.).

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

The smartphone stands out with its translucent body and Glyph backlight.

Smartphone Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Photo: ek.ua

The optional telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and stabilisation makes the phone attractive for street photography, and the programmable Essential Key button helps you quickly save screenshots with voice memos. The device is noticeably larger and heavier than its competitors, and the promise of only three years of software updates may deter some, but it remains worth considering for creative users.

Prices in Ukraine start at UAH 20,489 (USD 489.57 — Ed.).

