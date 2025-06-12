What makes Samsung phones so pricey — worth it or not?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

Smartphones from the South Korean corporation Samsung remain popular in all price segments, but almost always cost more than their Chinese competitors. Not everyone understands the reason for the premium and whether it is worth paying for it.

The Republic writes about it.

The Samsung premium: What you're paying for

Samsung controls critical components from screens and processors to modems. Building key parts under one roof minimises reliability risks and allows us to offer a flagship experience in the Galaxy S and Fold/Flip lines that is difficult for third-party manufacturers to replicate.

Massive investment

The company systematically invests billions of USD in R&D, which has allowed it to be the first to bring flexible displays, in-screen cameras, and full stylus support to the mass market. Later, similar technologies appeared in cheaper devices, but without the fine-tuned details offered by Samsung.

Global legacy

For millions of customers, Samsung is not only a gadget but also a status. The trust accumulated over the decades allows the company to boldly create a premium positioning and maintain a high price in segments where Chinese competitors operate on minimal margins.

Long-term software

Samsung flagships receive up to seven years of Android and One UI updates. For the user, this means more time with up-to-date features and security patches — something that many brands that compete on price alone skimp on.

After-sales and ecosystem

With more than 2,000 authorized centers worldwide and a wide range of Galaxy Watch, Buds, TV, and SmartThings devices, the smartphone is the core of a holistic environment similar to the Apple ecosystem.

Are they worth the cost?

For users who value reliability, prompt updates, and integration with other branded gadgets, Samsung's higher price seems logical. For those who change phones every year or are looking for maximum performance for minimum money, cheaper Xiaomi or iQOO models may seem more attractive, albeit with concessions in software support and service.

As a reminder, the Galaxy S25 Edge has just started to appear in the first markets, but the launch of sales does not yet demonstrate strong demand. Samsung's history already knows examples when potentially successful devices turned into high-profile failures due to technical miscalculations or a wrong strategy.

We also wrote that Samsung is already implementing One UI 7, but at the same time preparing its full-fledged successor, One UI 8, which is expected to be released in the summer. As in previous years, the update is accompanied by the termination of support for certain models that are not included in the new cycle.