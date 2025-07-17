Wi-Fi router USB port — 6 useful functions you should try

USB port behind the Wi-Fi router. Photo: still from video/YouTube

A modern Wi-Fi router's USB port is more than just a design feature; it's a powerful tool that can expand your home network's capabilities. With a single connector, you can transform a standard hard drive into a personal cloud, convert an old printer into a network printer, and secure an additional internet connection.

Before you can use the router's USB port, however, you need to activate it. To do so, follow these steps:

Plug a USB device into the USB port. Open a web browser on a device connected to your router, and enter the router's IP address in the address bar. This IP address is usually printed on the router or mentioned in the router's manual. Login to your router's admin suite. If you haven't changed the default credentials (and you should), you'll find them in the router's manual or on the router itself. Find the USB settings or storage settings option. It's usually in the Advanced or Settings tab. Toggle on or check the option to the USB port. You should also see options to configure other available features. You should find the options to configure other available settings — file sharing, user access, media server settings, etc. To finish up, click on the Save or Apply button and your USB port is ready for use.

Create home cloud storage

When you connect an external drive, the router becomes a simplified NAS, making files available on all devices without the need for email or flash drives. No internet is required, there's no need to transfer files manually, and you won't need complicated and messy cabling. If your router supports media sharing (check the admin page for it under the USB Settings), it'll also supply all the details you need (such as FTP logins) to access the drive from other devices.

Turn a wired printer into a wireless printer

Plug the printer into the router and enable printer Sharing in the settings to turn the router into a print server. Then, any computer or smartphone on the network will be able to print wirelessly without a complicated setup.

Automatic data backup

The router's USB drive makes it easy to set up regular backups of your PC, smartphone, or tablet. In the control panel, you can set a schedule (daily or weekly) or enable real-time synchronization, and select the folders you want to back up. Some routers support Time Machine or Windows File History, making the setup process quick and easy.

Charge small gadgets

The USB port provides enough power for fitness trackers, wireless headphones, and IoT sensors. This is convenient when outlets are unavailable and small devices require minimal power. While the power is insufficient for tablets or phones, it is sufficient for slow but safe charging.

Second "backup" SIM or modem

Some models allow you to connect a 3G/4G modem to the USB port. You can then configure automatic switching to the mobile internet in case the main channel goes down. This ensures uninterrupted network access without the need for additional devices.

Update firmware from a USB flash drive

If the online upgrade doesn't work, use the USB port: download the new firmware from the manufacturer's website, copy it to a USB flash drive, turn on recovery mode, then specify the file in the router menu. This procedure minimizes downtime and restores the device's stability and up-to-date protection.

