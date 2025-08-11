Boost your Wi-Fi speed with this weekly router trick

Wi-Fi routers on a table. Photo: screenshot from the video/YouTube

Low speeds and glitches in your home network often occur because your router has been running non-stop for weeks. A regular reboot once a week helps to "unload" the device and restore connection stability.

Why reboot the router?

The router, like any microcomputer, has a processor, RAM, and operating system. Long-term operation without interruption leads to resource overload: the device starts to slow down or even shut down, and it cannot fix such problems on its own. Rebooting at least once a week allows:

Reconnect to the wireless network;

Refresh the Wi-Fi channel if automatic selection is enabled;

Reset inactive sessions at the software level and clear memory;

Refresh network protocols.

This improves the operation of the router and, accordingly, the stability and speed of the Internet. If there are problems with the connection, such a simple step often solves them.

You can restart the device yourself: disconnect it from the power supply, wait about a minute, and reconnect. If the model has a power button, press it. After turning it on, give the router another minute to fully boot and restore Wi-Fi.

If necessary, a full reset to factory settings is possible, but after that, you will have to configure the router again, sometimes with the help of a specialist. To do this, press the Reset button on the back panel with the device turned on, with a thin object (for example, a paper clip), and hold it for about 30 seconds. After resetting, go to the admin panel, use the login and password from the sticker on the case, and then change the password.

A full reset is appropriate when there are software failures, access to the admin panel is lost, or you need to transfer the device to another person. Sometimes it speeds up the Internet, but it is more of a last resort. If you just need to "refresh" the router, it is enough to reboot it once a week.

