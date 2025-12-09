Tarot horoscope 2026: four zodiac signs will have strong financial fortune

Tarot spread. Photo: freepik

According to tarot card readings, the year 2026 will bring financial success to four zodiac signs. For these fortunate individuals, the year promises financial stability, increased income, greater self-confidence, and the opportunity to achieve long-standing goals. This money will come through new ideas, creativity, making the right decisions and professional development.

Novyny.LIVE, citing WeMystic, reveals which zodiac signs the Tarot cards predict will experience a significant financial boom in 2026.

Taurus — Ten of Pentacles

You have been dealt a card that symbolizes stability and material achievements. All your efforts over the years will finally form a solid foundation for building financial well-being. 2026 will be a time of confidence in your abilities; it will become easier to plan for the future and choose the right path. Projects related to beauty, art, creativity, and cooking may be particularly successful.

Gemini — The Empress

For you, 2026 will be a year of creative flourishing, new opportunities and increased profits. With Uranus in your sign, you will be encouraged to earn money in new ways, making unconventional approaches and creativity your main tools. During the second half of the year, you will see your authority grow, as well as the number of offers directly affecting your budget. Particular success in finance will come from working with information, media, marketing, or technology.

Virgo — Queen of Pentacles

You have been dealt a powerful card: the Queen of Pentacles indicates your confidence in your own resources and financial maturity. Your natural ability to organize things, set priorities and act systematically will be your main asset on the path to increasing your wealth. In the second half of the year, you may see profits from team projects and investments. New areas of work related to education, health, communications or writing will also bring you success.

Sagittarius — Ace of Wands

The Ace of Wands predicts that 2026 will be a time of new beginnings and bold steps that will directly affect your income. Money will come to those who act decisively, show initiative and are not afraid to take risks. Your main resources are your inner fire, self-confidence, and ability to act quickly. You can achieve financial success through education, travel, public activities, advertising, the media, and developing your personal brand.

