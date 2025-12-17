Should you turn off your Wi-Fi router at night — what really happens

Wi-Fi router on a table. Photo: Freepik

Turning off a Wi-Fi router every night often feels like the "right" thing to do — as if it saves money, prevents overheating, or even protects your health. In reality, for modern routers this practice makes little difference and can sometimes even be harmful to the device itself.

Novyny.LIVE explains whether you really need to turn off your Wi-Fi router overnight.

When it makes sense to turn off a router — and when it doesn’t

The habit of unplugging a router every night to save electricity is largely unjustified. Modern routers are designed to operate 24/7 and consume very little power — on average around 10–12 watts per hour.

Many users also worry about the device overheating. However, serious overheating is rare for a properly functioning router if it has adequate ventilation. Real issues usually arise when the router is placed inside a closed cabinet, pressed against other objects, or exposed to direct sunlight for long periods. If the casing feels excessively hot, it is reasonable to turn the router off and check its placement.

Another common concern involves allegedly harmful Wi-Fi radiation. This myth has long been debunked — radiation levels from a household router are far lower than those from a microwave oven or even a hair dryer. A working router simply cannot pose a health risk. If blinking indicator lights are annoying at night, the solution is simple — cover them with tape or move the device to another room.

Experts also advise against unnecessary power cycling. Frequently turning the router on and off creates additional stress on the power supply and internal components. Repeated temperature and voltage fluctuations can accelerate wear and shorten the device’s lifespan.

In practice, there are only two situations when turning off a router makes sense — if you notice genuine overheating or if you are leaving home for an extended period, such as a vacation or long trip. In all other cases, switching it off nightly offers no meaningful savings or safety benefits, as modern routers are energy-efficient and pose minimal risks.

