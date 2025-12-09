Smartphones may become more expensive — why manufacturers are considering bringing back microSD

A microSD memory card next to a smartphone. Photo: Pexels

The rising cost of RAM could make smartphones even more expensive, so manufacturers are looking for ways to soften the blow for consumers. One option is to bring back the microSD card slot, allowing users to expand storage on their own without overpaying for higher-tier device configurations.

This is reported by wccftech.

Advertisement

Why manufacturers are once again looking toward microSD

The microSD card slot once offered a simple and inexpensive way to increase storage capacity in a smartphone without paying extra for models with more built-in memory. Over time, most manufacturers abandoned this feature, taking away flexibility from users and instead profiting from price differences between storage configurations.

Now the situation may change due to the sharp rise in DRAM prices. The increasing cost of memory has already led some players, such as Micron, to effectively withdraw from the consumer segment. Against this backdrop, rumors have emerged that smartphone makers are considering bringing back the microSD slot specifically as a response to the market.

According to forecasts, the DRAM shortage may last at least until the fourth quarter of 2027, and prices for modules for computers and laptops have already risen significantly. Naturally, this will affect RAM chips in smartphones as well.

Tech giants are also feeling supply pressure. Reports indicate that Samsung’s Device Solutions division refused to fulfill a request for memory supply for its own Mobile Experience division, instead offering a quarterly contract with terms to be reviewed every three months. Estimates suggest that a single 12 GB LPDDR5X chip now costs about 70 dollars — more than double the approximate 33 dollars at the beginning of the year. In such circumstances, companies are forced to prioritize profitability.

Against this backdrop, the inevitable rise in smartphone prices appears to be only a matter of time — the question is simply how much of the additional cost manufacturers are willing to absorb. Bringing back the microSD slot could serve as a compromise: users buy a base smartphone version with lower built-in storage and expand it themselves with a memory card when needed. This would allow companies to maintain attractive pricing while keeping sales volumes and revenue stable.

However, no immediate changes should be expected. Smartphones already on production lines are unlikely to undergo a full redesign just to bring back the memory card slot. If manufacturers do decide to implement this idea, it is realistic to expect models with microSD support no earlier than the second half of 2026.

Read more:

5 Android tablets users say to avoid in 2025

9 unexpected Xiaomi gadgets that actually exist

Why you need Incognito mode on iPhone — and how to turn it on