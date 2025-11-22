Satellite connectivity — which smartphones support it and whether you actually need it

A satellite-connectivity feature on an iPhone. Photo: YouTube screenshot

One of the key innovations in modern smartphones is satellite connectivity, which allows users to stay in touch even where mobile networks don’t work. At the same time, the technology remains a privilege of flagship models and is far from widely accessible.

What satellite connectivity is in a smartphone

Satellite connectivity in a smartphone is a feature that enables sending messages or emergency signals in areas with no mobile-network coverage. Although the technology has existed for several years, widespread adoption is still limited to premium devices.

Which smartphones support satellite connectivity in 2025

As of 2025, satellite connectivity has not yet become a mainstream feature, but leading brands are gradually adding it to their flagship lineups.

Samsung

The latest Samsung Galaxy S25 series has received support for satellite messaging. The feature was initially expected in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but eventually arrived only with the S25 lineup powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. All models — Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra — support Satellite SOS messaging via Verizon in the US in partnership with Skylo, although limited geography means Samsung barely highlights the feature.

Apple

Apple introduced satellite SOS messaging starting with the iPhone 14. The same functionality exists in the newer iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and iPhone 17 — not only in the Pro versions: satellite features are available on all models.

Huawei

Huawei was the first to integrate satellite connectivity into its Mate 50 flagships, which supported short text messaging via the BeiDou system. Later, Mate 60 Pro added voice calls, and the Pura 70 Ultra even allows sending images without an internet connection using a satellite channel.

Huawei’s satellite ecosystem is now much broader: two-way BeiDou messaging is supported by the Nova 12 series (including Nova 12 and Nova 12 Ultra), special Pura 70 versions marked Beidou Satellite Messaging Edition, as well as the newer Mate 70 and Nova 14 Ultra and part of the Pura 80 lineup, all capable of connecting to satellite networks.

Google

Google entered the satellite-communication race with the Pixel 9 series. The smartphones support satellite emergency SOS in partnership with Starlink (SpaceX). Currently, Satellite SOS is available on all four Pixel 10 models in regions where the service has officially launched.

Xiaomi

Flagships Xiaomi 15 Pro, 14 Ultra and the foldable MIX Fold 4 were the first to receive two-way satellite support, allowing users to stay connected in remote areas with no cellular signal. Xiaomi 15 Ultra joins the list: the standard version supports Tiantong satellite communication, while the Dual Satellite Edition works with both Tiantong and BeiDou, offering satellite calls and text messaging. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ also stands out as the first Redmi-branded smartphone to support BeiDou satellite messaging.

Do you really need satellite connectivity

For everyday city use, satellite connectivity is rarely essential. But for frequent travelers, hikers, climbers or people working in remote areas, it can be a life-saving tool in emergencies.

For city residents, the feature is unlikely to be needed — especially since some carriers may charge extra fees for satellite services. Moreover, most implementations currently support only text messaging and emergency calls: full satellite voice service and internet access remain niche solutions.

