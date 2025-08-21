Pixel 10 with AI chips: Google's big smartphone upgrade

Google Pixel 10 smartphone. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

Google has unveiled the Pixel 10 series of smartphones with Gemini updates that can suggest useful information exactly when you need it. The key feature, Magic Cue, runs on the device and pulls relevant data from your services to quickly help you in everyday scenarios.

The Guardian writes about it.

What new features does the Pixel 10 series have?

Magic Cue lets a chatbot see your "digital footprint" on your phone and show you relevant information in the context of your actions. If you dial an airline number, a Gmail reservation will appear in the Phone app, or if a friend posts about Sunday brunch, Gemini will suggest a suitable coffee shop and show your calendar right in your notifications feed. This and other AI features are available on the announced Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro Fold, and are processed locally thanks to the new Tensor G5 chip.

CCS Insight analyst Leo Gebbie notes that Google is actually the best at positioning AI on its devices among its competitors, and Magic Cue is "an early step toward the promised agentic experiences on smartphones." In his opinion, the company is taking advantage of the Android ecosystem: most users already have Gmail, Calendar, and Maps, which are rich in personal data, and now that data is "connected in a more useful way."

The Pixel 10 has a 6.3-inch OLED screen and an updated camera system: for the first time, a 10.8-megapixel telephoto with 5x optical zoom was added, which increased the number of modules on the rear panel to three (previously there were two). The Pixel 10 Pro comes in two sizes — with 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch displays — and has three cameras, including a 48-megapixel telephoto with 10x optical zoom. The foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold became one of the first flexible smartphones with full protection against water and dust according to the IP68 standard, and received a camera similar to the Pixel 10.

Google Pixel Pro Fold foldable smartphone. Photo: screenshot from the video/YouTube

There are a number of AI tools for photos, including the new Camera Coach. It sends the photo to Google's AI servers, analyzes the scene, and suggests ways to improve the shot — suggesting different framing, angles, or lighting.

The prices at the start of the sale are as follows:

Pixel 10 — from USD 799;

Pixel 10 Pro — from USD 999;

Pixel 10 Pro Fold — from USD 1,799.

The first two models are scheduled to begin shipping on August 28, and the foldable model on October 9.

