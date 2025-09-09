Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro+ with 7,000mAh battery and new chips

Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro+ smartphones. Photo: India Today.

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ in China, offering improvements in display, battery capacity, and overall performance.

This was reported by MSN.

Advertisement

Mid-range phones get bigger batteries and faster performance

Both models sport a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 3,200 nits, and support for 12-bit color. The screens are protected by Xiaomi’s Dragon Crystal Glass for added durability.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and features a large vapor chamber for enhanced cooling. Meanwhile, the Note 15 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra, an overclocked version of the Dimensity 7300.

Battery performance sees a significant upgrade, with both models equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. The Pro+ supports 90W fast charging, while the Pro offers 45W charging. Both devices can also reverse-charge other gadgets at 22.5W.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 interior highlighting its 7000 mAh battery. Photo via MSN.

Camera setups remain similar to previous generations. The Pro+ includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP portrait lens with 2.5x zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The Pro version has a 50MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens.

Additional features include IP68/IP69K water and dust resistance and Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. There is also a Satellite Messaging Edition of the Pro+ with satellite communication capabilities.

Pricing starts at CNY 1,499 (≈$208) for the Note 15 Pro and CNY 1,999 (≈$278) for the Pro+. The Satellite Edition of the Pro+ is priced at CNY 2,499 (≈$348). Global availability has not been announced.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Key Specs:

display: 6.83-inch AMOLED, 2772×1280, 120Hz, 480Hz touch sampling, 3200 nits, Dragon Crystal Glass;

processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra;

RAM/Storage: 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB;

rear Camera: 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide;

front Camera: 20MP;

battery: 7,000mAh, 45W fast charging, 22.5W reverse charging;

other: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR, IP68 dust/water resistance, stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition;

OS: HyperOS 2, Android 15;

colors: Midnight Black, Cedar White, Sky Blue, Cloud Purple.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Key Specs:

display: 6.83-inch AMOLED, 2772×1280, 120Hz, 480Hz touch sampling, 3200 nits, Dragon Crystal Glass;

processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4;

RAM/Storage: 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB;

rear Camera: 50MP main, 50MP portrait, 8MP ultrawide;

front Camera: 20MP;

battery: 7,000mAh, 90W fast charging, 22.5W reverse charging;

other: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR, IP68 dust/water resistance, stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition, 5200 mm² vapor chamber;

OS: HyperOS 2, Android 15;

colors: Midnight Black, Cedar White, Sky Blue, Smoky Purple.

The new Redmi Note 15 series highlights Xiaomi’s focus on larger batteries, faster performance, and enhanced displays, setting the stage for competitive mid-range smartphones in 2025.

Read more:

Xiaomi 16 Pro Max spy shots reveal dual display design

Xiaomi ends software updates for 9 smartphones in September 2025

Xiaomi rolls out HyperOS 3.0 beta to flagship devices