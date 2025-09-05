Xiaomi ends software updates for 9 smartphones in September 2025

Two Xiaomi/Poco smartphones alongside a tombstone graphic with the text “R.I.P.” Photo: XiaomiTime

Xiaomi has confirmed that nine of its smartphones will no longer receive software or security updates starting September 2025. The decision affects a mix of entry-level, mid-range, and flagship devices, leaving many global users without further official support.

This was reported by XiaomiTime.

Although updates have ended, owners can still download the last available firmware from HyperOSUpdates.com or turn to third-party tools like the MemeOS Enhancer app, which provides additional Xiaomi features and updated system apps.

Entry-level phones lose support first

Among the first devices reaching end-of-life are the Redmi A1, POCO C50, and Redmi A1+. These budget models originally shipped with MIUI 13 on Android 12 and have gone over a year without updates, following the typical lifecycle for entry-level Xiaomi devices.

Flagship devices conclude their update cycle

The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are now completing their update journey with HyperOS 1 on Android 14, having benefited from regular security and feature updates throughout their supported life.

Additionally, the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE and Mi 11 LE are also reaching end-of-life after successfully moving to HyperOS 2 on Android 14, receiving consistent updates until now.

Mid-range devices also affected

The POCO M5 and Redmi 11 Prime 4G round out the list of devices ending support. Both have been running HyperOS 1 with Android 14, though they had not received updates for some time before this official announcement.

What users can do next

Even though official updates have stopped, these phones will continue to function on their current software. Users seeking to enhance their experience can turn to the MemeOS Enhancer app, which unlocks additional features and provides ongoing system improvements beyond the default Xiaomi software.

