Main Technology Liquid Glass effect debuts in Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 update

Liquid Glass effect debuts in Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 update

en
Publication time 30 August 2025 17:20
Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 rolls out Apple-like Liquid Glass visuals
HyperOS 3 Liquid Glass Design. Photo: screenshot from video

Xiaomi’s latest software update, HyperOS 3, introduces the highly anticipated Liquid Glass effect, which brings a new level of visual refinement to the user interface. 

This was reported by Xiaomi Time.

First gaining attention in Apple’s iOS 16, this feature delivers a translucent, glass-like appearance that instantly elevates the device’s aesthetic. Since early leaks appeared, the Liquid Glass effect has been the subject of much anticipation, and its official rollout is already making a strong impression within the Xiaomi community.

Liquid Glass effect transforms the UI

Users will currently notice the Liquid Glass visuals in select areas of the HyperOS 3 interface, most notably on the launcher’s search bar and within settings menus. This thoughtful integration delivers a premium look without overwhelming the interface.

With this release, Xiaomi has gone beyond Liquid Glass, rolling out a range of visual and functional upgrades:

  • Redesigned system icons for;
  • Refined battery and signal indicators;
  • Dynamic Island-style notification system;
  • Subtle interface refinements;
  • Upgraded call and SMS forwarding features.

As a reminder, the initial phase of the HyperOS 3 Beta program is available in eight flagship devices:

  • Xiaomi 15
  • Xiaomi 15 Pro
  • Xiaomi 15S Pro
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra
  • REDMI K80 Pro
  • REDMI K80 Ultra
  • Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro
  • Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
