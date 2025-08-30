Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 rolls out Apple-like Liquid Glass visuals

HyperOS 3 Liquid Glass Design. Photo: screenshot from video

Xiaomi’s latest software update, HyperOS 3, introduces the highly anticipated Liquid Glass effect, which brings a new level of visual refinement to the user interface.

This was reported by Xiaomi Time.

Advertisement

First gaining attention in Apple’s iOS 16, this feature delivers a translucent, glass-like appearance that instantly elevates the device’s aesthetic. Since early leaks appeared, the Liquid Glass effect has been the subject of much anticipation, and its official rollout is already making a strong impression within the Xiaomi community.

Liquid Glass effect transforms the UI

Users will currently notice the Liquid Glass visuals in select areas of the HyperOS 3 interface, most notably on the launcher’s search bar and within settings menus. This thoughtful integration delivers a premium look without overwhelming the interface.

With this release, Xiaomi has gone beyond Liquid Glass, rolling out a range of visual and functional upgrades:

Redesigned system icons for;

Refined battery and signal indicators;

Dynamic Island-style notification system;

Subtle interface refinements;

Upgraded call and SMS forwarding features.

As a reminder, the initial phase of the HyperOS 3 Beta program is available in eight flagship devices:

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Xiaomi 15S Pro

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

REDMI K80 Pro

REDMI K80 Ultra

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5

Read more:

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ debuts with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 at just $265

Redmi K90 series aims to beat Xiaomi flagships on value