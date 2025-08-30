Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 rolls out Apple-like Liquid Glass visuals

Liquid Glass effect debuts in Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 update
Xiaomi’s latest software update, HyperOS 3, introduces the highly anticipated Liquid Glass effect, which brings a new level of visual refinement to the user interface.
This was reported by Xiaomi Time.
First gaining attention in Apple’s iOS 16, this feature delivers a translucent, glass-like appearance that instantly elevates the device’s aesthetic. Since early leaks appeared, the Liquid Glass effect has been the subject of much anticipation, and its official rollout is already making a strong impression within the Xiaomi community.
Liquid Glass effect transforms the UI
Users will currently notice the Liquid Glass visuals in select areas of the HyperOS 3 interface, most notably on the launcher’s search bar and within settings menus. This thoughtful integration delivers a premium look without overwhelming the interface.
With this release, Xiaomi has gone beyond Liquid Glass, rolling out a range of visual and functional upgrades:
- Redesigned system icons for;
- Refined battery and signal indicators;
- Dynamic Island-style notification system;
- Subtle interface refinements;
- Upgraded call and SMS forwarding features.
As a reminder, the initial phase of the HyperOS 3 Beta program is available in eight flagship devices:
- Xiaomi 15
- Xiaomi 15 Pro
- Xiaomi 15S Pro
- Xiaomi 15 Ultra
- REDMI K80 Pro
- REDMI K80 Ultra
- Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5
