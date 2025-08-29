Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
en
Publication time 29 August 2025 09:01
Xiaomi starts HyperOS 3 beta rollout — first 8 devices confirmed
Phone with HyperOS logo on the screen. Photo: gizchina.com

Xiaomi has announced the release of HyperOS 3 Beta, a significant milestone in the development of its operating system. Eight Xiaomi smartphones are now included in the initial phase of the HyperOS 3 Beta rollout, featuring improved performance and design tweaks.

This was reported by XiaomiTime.

The initial phase of the HyperOS 3 Beta program is available in eight flagship devices:

  • Xiaomi 15
  • Xiaomi 15 Pro
  • Xiaomi 15S Pro
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra
  • REDMI K80 Pro
  • REDMI K80 Ultra
  • Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro
  • Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5

Note, that memory storage required for the installation varies, with the Xiaomi 15 Pro update requiring 7.7GB and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra update requiring 9GB of available storage.

What’s new in HyperOS 3

This update introduces a refreshed interface and smoother overall performance across Xiaomi devices. Key enhancements include:

  • fluid system animations for improved user experience;
  • modernized icons and interface elements;
  • consistent design language throughout the system;
  • optimized feedback and interactions.

Read more:

These Xiaomi phones will be the first to get Android 16

Xiaomi phones getting 6 years of updates — full list

Android Xiaomi smartphone updates HyperOS
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
