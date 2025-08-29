Xiaomi starts HyperOS 3 beta rollout — first 8 devices confirmed

Phone with HyperOS logo on the screen. Photo: gizchina.com

Xiaomi has announced the release of HyperOS 3 Beta, a significant milestone in the development of its operating system. Eight Xiaomi smartphones are now included in the initial phase of the HyperOS 3 Beta rollout, featuring improved performance and design tweaks.

This was reported by XiaomiTime.

Advertisement

The initial phase of the HyperOS 3 Beta program is available in eight flagship devices:

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Xiaomi 15S Pro

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

REDMI K80 Pro

REDMI K80 Ultra

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5

Note, that memory storage required for the installation varies, with the Xiaomi 15 Pro update requiring 7.7GB and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra update requiring 9GB of available storage.

What’s new in HyperOS 3

This update introduces a refreshed interface and smoother overall performance across Xiaomi devices. Key enhancements include:

fluid system animations for improved user experience;

modernized icons and interface elements;

consistent design language throughout the system;

optimized feedback and interactions.

Read more:

These Xiaomi phones will be the first to get Android 16

Xiaomi phones getting 6 years of updates — full list