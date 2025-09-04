Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Xiaomi’s MIX Flip 2 foldable stays China-only

Xiaomi’s MIX Flip 2 foldable stays China-only

en
Publication time 4 September 2025 02:34
Xiaomi cancels global launch of MIX Flip 2
Photo: ttt.ua

Xiaomi has chosen not to sell its latest foldable phone, the MIX Flip 2, in the global market —  the company has decided to keep it exclusively for the Chinese market.

This was reported by Xiaomi Time.

Advertisement

No global release for Xiaomi MIX Flip 2

The focus this year will be on the upcoming Xiaomi 15T series and the new Xiaomi Pad Mini — they are sure to attract worldwide attention. Since the MIX Flip 2 will not be available in global markets, Xiaomi will focus on its more popular products. The new Xiaomi 15T series will likely be announced soon and will offer high performance and good camera technology at a lower price. This series has performed well in global markets, making it a safe option for the company.

The new Xiaomi Pad Mini will also be released worldwide and will enable Xiaomi to capitalize on the growing demand for small, high-quality tablets. It is a renamed version of the Redmi K Pad. This change simplifies the company’s global lineup and utilizes a design that appeals to a wider audience.

Xiaomi produces innovative and robust foldable devices, yet the company has struggled to gain a significant share of the global foldable market, which is dominated by companies such as Samsung and Honor. By keeping the MIX Flip 2 exclusive to China, Xiaomi can focus its resources and marketing efforts on product lines that have historically performed well internationally.

Read more:

Xiaomi rolls out HyperOS 3.0 beta to flagship devices

Step by step guide to installing HyperOS 3 on Xiaomi smartphones

Xiaomi technologies smartphone updates Xiaomi MIX Flip 2
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information