How to install HyperOS 3 beta on Xiaomi devices — supported models and features.

The image shows Xiaomi smartphones with the HyperOS 3.0 logo. Photo: PMSLTech.

Xiaomi has introduced HyperOS 3, the latest version of its operating system for devices in China, bringing notable improvements in speed, visuals, and usability. According to the company, the update makes everyday tasks smoother and more responsive, while adding an iPhone-inspired dynamic island feature for notifications.

Users looking to try HyperOS 3 can access the latest builds via HyperOSUpdates.com or through the MemeOS Enhancer app. This tool unlocks hidden system features, allows app updates, and provides screen-based update management options.

Advertisement

This was reported by Xiaomi Time.

Compatible devices and beta access

The beta is currently limited to Xiaomi devices with unlocked bootloaders. Supported models include:

Xiaomi 15 Series:

Xiaomi 15 – Version 3.0.0.14 BETA

Xiaomi 15 Pro – Version 3.0.0.16 BETA

Xiaomi 15S Pro – Version 3.0.0.9 BETA

Xiaomi 15 Ultra – Version 3.0.0.18 BETA

Xiaomi Pad Series:

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro – Version 3.0.0.13 BETA

Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro – Version 3.0.0.10 BETA

REDMI K Series:

REDMI K80 Pro – Version 3.0.0.11 BETA

REDMI K80 Ultra – Version 3.0.0.17 BETA

HyperOS 3 update screen on Xiaomi device. Photo: XiaomiTime.

Installing the beta

Advanced users can install HyperOS 3 using TWRP custom recovery. However, some global device versions may experience minor glitches, such as camera or connectivity issues. For a smoother experience, Chinese device owners can join the official beta program and receive updates directly through system settings.

What’s new in HyperOS 3

HyperOS 3 brings both visual and functional improvements:

modernized icons and interface elements;

enhanced battery and signal indicators for clearer information;

dynamic island notifications similar to iPhone features;

smooth animations with improved blur effects;

call and SMS redirection in iPhone-style;

overall system optimization delivering up to 30% faster performance.

The company expects a stable release by the end of September 2025, expanding support to a wider range of Xiaomi devices.

Read more:

Liquid Glass effect debuts in Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 update

Xiaomi rolls out HyperOS 3 beta for 8 flagship devices



These Xiaomi phones will be the first to get Android 16