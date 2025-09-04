HyperOS 3.0 beta arrives on Xiaomi 15 lineup and Pad 7 Pro

Photo: gagadget.com

Xiaomi has officially started rolling out the beta version of HyperOS 3.0 for its flagship products in China. This initial beta release is intended for developers and early adopters, who will have the opportunity to test the latest system improvements and provide feedback before the public rollout.

This was reported by Xiaomi Time.

Xiaomi’s latest beta focuses on reliability and user experience

This update is available for the Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro, 15 Ultra, and 15S Pro, as well as the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro and 7S Pro.

The new desktop features on the smartphone include the ability to lock the screen by double-tapping an empty space. Search settings are now more accessible and are displayed as an icon for easier navigation. AI-powered wallpapers are also available immediately with no generation time required.

Improvements & fixes include:

Camera: Enhanced stability for more reliable performance.

System: Fixed low volume issues during multi-app use

Improved compatibility with third-party keyboards in dual-app mode.

Notifications: Resolved issues with notification links and floating notification display.

Xiaomi XRING O1 (Super Island): Addressed abnormal display scenarios.

App Lock: Fixed launch issues for locked apps.

UI: Corrected display issues in the status bar and settings under dark mode.

Widgets & Weather: Improved widget reliability and weather card display for large fonts.

The Pad 7 Pro and 7S Pro receive the same critical system updates as smartphones, ensuring consistency throughout the product ecosystem. The double-tap to lock feature is now available, and all previously mentioned fixes apply.

