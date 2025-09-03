Xiaomi launches HyperOS 3 with advanced camera watermarks on Android 16 and above

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 banner. Photo: Gizchina.com

Xiaomi’s latest operating system, HyperOS 3, officially arrived on August 28, 2025, and it brings with it a completely redesigned approach to photo watermarking. The company has tied the feature directly to its native camera app, allowing extensive personalization for images.

This was reported by XiaomiTime.

Built on Android 16+, the system ensures faster, more stable performance while unlocking advanced camera tools

The update is built on the Android 16+ platform, which provides the technical foundation for smoother performance and reliability. Xiaomi’s camera division notes that this architecture makes the watermark tool faster and more stable than in previous versions.

Example of new Xiaomi camera watermarks in HyperOS 3.

Photo: XiaomiTime

Just days after launch, the company opened access to a Beta program, inviting users to test the functions and share feedback. Early adoption is encouraged through official apps, which Xiaomi says are the safest way to explore the new capabilities.

Although the camera is the headline feature, HyperOS 3 also improves everyday performance: redesigned system icons, better battery and network indicators, refined notification handling, new animation and blur effects, and a 30% performance increase. Additional options for forwarding calls and text messages have also been added.

Development is ongoing. Xiaomi confirmed that more watermark-related tools are planned, including LivePhoto blur support and enhanced editing. For those who want further customization, the company points to its MemeOS Enhancer app on Google Play.

By merging these upgrades with Android 16+, Xiaomi underscores its ambition to remain a leader in mobile photography and system innovation.

