Xiaomi rolls out critical bug fixes across devices

en
Publication time 1 September 2025 19:17
HyperOS 3 update fixes charging and battery issues
Photo: gagadget.pl

This week, Xiaomi took decisive steps to address critical issues affecting its device users. The latest round of HyperOS updates targets charging issues, malfunctioning smart pens, and battery optimization.

This was reported by Xiaomi Time.

POCO F5 charging issue resolved

The most recent HyperOS update has resolved a frustrating charging inconsistency for POCO F5 owners. Users with OS versions 2.0.204.0.VMRIDXM, 2.0.204.0.VMRMIXM, 2.0.204.0.VMRINXM, or 2.0.205.0.VMREUXM should update promptly to ensure their devices charge properly.

Smart pen erratic input

Users of the Redmi Pad 2 and Redmi Pad 2 4G have reported erratic input from their smart pens on OS 2.0.203.0.VOVIDXM and OS 2.0.202.0.VOWINXM. Xiaomi’s development team is investigating the issue and working on a solution.

Xiaomi 12 charging limitations

Some Xiaomi 12 devices are unable to charge to full capacity, with charging ceasing before reaching 100%. The affected versions are OS2.0.205.0.VLCEUXM, OS2.0.202.0.VLCMIXM, and OS2.0.202.0.VLCRUXM. Xiaomi’s engineering team has prioritized this issue and is working on a solution.

Other updates in HyperOS 3

This update introduces a refreshed interface and smoother overall performance across Xiaomi devices. Key enhancements include:

  • fluid system animations for improved user experience;
  • modernized icons and interface elements;
  • consistent design language throughout the system;
  • optimized feedback and interactions.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
