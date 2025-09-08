Xiaomi 16 Pro Max with dual display. Photo: Xiaomi Planet.

Recent leaks have unveiled Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship, the 16 Pro Max, highlighting a bold new approach: a secondary display integrated directly into the Leica camera module. Verified by several industry insiders, these images confirm earlier rumors about Xiaomi’s dual-display ambitions.

Dual display opens new possibilities for photos and notifications

This marks the company’s most notable hardware leap since the Mi 11 Ultra, reinforcing its position in the premium smartphone segment. For tech enthusiasts following HyperOS developments, the MemeOS Enhancer provides additional access to advanced system features and customizations.

Inside the Pandora Project

Internally referred to as the "Pandora" project (model 25098PN5AC, Q200 designation), the 16 Pro Max is expected to debut in September 2025, alongside the rest of the Xiaomi 16 series. Reports indicate that the device is already being integrated into the HyperOS Mi Code, suggesting ongoing software refinement. This launch underscores Xiaomi’s continued focus on dual-display technology, building on the success of the Mi 11 Ultra.

Camera redefined

A woman is using a Xiaomi 16 Pro Max, likely taking a photo or recording video. Photo: Notebookcheck.

The leaked images show a rear camera module that stretches across the entire width of the phone, incorporating a secondary display similar to those found on foldable devices. This module includes:

a primary camera embedded within the secondary display;

a periscope telephoto lens;

an ultra-wide camera positioned below the main display;

LED flash and Leica branding.

The arrangement promises new possibilities for photography, content creation, and notifications management.

Top-tier performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

The 16 Pro Max will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, ensuring exceptional performance for demanding apps and advanced photography features. This chipset also supports smooth dual-display functionality and efficient power usage.

Launch plans and market focus

Early reports suggest the device will initially be available exclusively in China, following Xiaomi’s strategy for specialized flagship releases. The expected September 2025 launch aligns with the company’s usual yearly schedule. The innovative secondary display represents a significant evolution in smartphone design, potentially setting new industry trends.

