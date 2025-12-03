5 Android tablets real users warn against buying in 2025

Woman holding a tablet. Photo: Unsplash

Android tablets often look like a cheaper alternative to the iPad: on paper they promise strong processors, decent screens, and big batteries for less money. But real owners warn that some models are best avoided altogether — no matter how attractive their specs may seem.

SlashGear highlights five such devices.

Advertisement

DigiLand 2025

The DigiLand 2025 offers an 11-inch FHD IPS display, a MediaTek Helio G99 chip, 16 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage for just $142. Apps start without issues, the display looks fine, and setup is easy — but problems appear soon after. The manufacturer advertises Wi-Fi 6 support, which users say doesn’t actually exist. One owner even discovered the device is likely a rebranded Onn tablet (model 10011027).

Despite running Android 14 and having a front camera, the tablet lacks face unlock — a feature many now consider basic in 2025. Combined with questionable marketing and missing features, owners strongly advise against this model, even at its low price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Priced around $238, the Galaxy Tab A8 draws attention thanks to Samsung’s name, but expectations are often too high. The base version with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage struggles with everyday tasks. Users report lag in games like Asphalt 9, especially with background apps running.

The 10.5-inch display is fine for reading and video, but its LCD panel disappoints those hoping for OLED. Outdoor visibility is poor — the screen reflects heavily in sunlight and lacks brightness, making outdoor use inconvenient.

Lenovo Tab M8 (2023)

This model comes with a MediaTek Helio A22 processor, only 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, and an 8-inch 1280×800 HD display. It’s entry-level, but users expected more from Lenovo: even apps like Netflix or YouTube take longer to launch than they should, and simple services like Pandora can freeze.

Multitasking is nearly impossible — 2 GB RAM isn’t enough to switch between apps smoothly, and gaming is out of the question. The display is usable only indoors. Even at around $130, many owners say it’s not worth buying.

TCL NxTpaper 11

The TCL NxTpaper 11 tries to blend a tablet and an e-reader with a matte display that reduces glare and filters blue light. It’s great for reading, but video and colors appear dull, and the Nxtvision mode doesn’t help much.

It comes with a MediaTek Helio P60T chip, 6 GB RAM, and up to 256 GB storage — but owners report slowdowns: the device takes about 27 seconds to boot, and app switching feels laggy. The 8000 mAh battery is a strong point, though full charging can take 3.5–4 hours.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus (2021)

On paper, the Tab P11 Plus 2021 looks solid: an 11-inch TDDI IPS display, MediaTek Helio G90T, 4 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage. In reality, users report lag even when browsing or checking email.

The biggest complaints concern updates: many describe repeated failed attempts to install Android 12, after which the tablet either refused to boot or reverted to Android 11. The heavy load of preinstalled apps — difficult to remove and prone to reappearing — adds frustration. As a result, many say that for $260 you can find a far more stable tablet without software issues and bloatware.

Read also:

Best Apple devices of 2025 revealed by users

Apple’s first foldable iPhone — new report reveals key features