Apple’s first foldable iPhone set to debut breakthrough features

Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone is edging closer to reality, with multiple industry reports suggesting the device will launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in fall 2026. New research and leaks point to three major technologies that could give Apple a significant advantage in the foldable market.

Apple readies breakthrough tech for its first foldable iPhone

A breakthrough under-display camera

According to a recent JP Morgan equity report, Apple’s foldable will introduce a 24-megapixel under-display camera inside the main foldable screen — far surpassing the low-resolution 4–8 MP sensors typically used in current Android foldables. Such a leap would indicate major progress in light transmission and image clarity beneath the display, an area where other manufacturers have struggled.

A crease-free foldable display

One of the most persistent problems in foldable phones — hinge creasing — may finally have a solution. Reports from Chinese outlet UDN suggest that Apple has heavily re-engineered both the hinge and OLED panel to minimize visible creases, with insiders claiming Apple’s device could be the first truly crease-free foldable on the market.

Apple’s largest iPhone battery yet

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and multiple Korean and Chinese sources report that Apple is testing high-density battery cells between 5,400–5,800 mAh, with some leaks insisting the final capacity will "definitely" exceed 5,000 mAh. This would make it the largest battery ever used in an iPhone — outpacing the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s 5,088 mAh pack.

For context:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: 4,400 mAh;

Google Pixel Fold: 4,821 mAh;

Honor Magic V5: 5,820 mAh;

vivo X Fold 5 (current leader): 6,000 mAh.

Other Expected Specs

7.8-inch main display when unfolded;

5.5-inch outer display;

Touch ID instead of Face ID;

four total cameras, including the new under-screen sensor and a dual 48-MP rear system.

Pricing is expected to fall between $2,000 and $2,500, making it potentially the most expensive iPhone Apple has ever released. Multiple insiders say Apple plans to market it under the name "iPhone Fold."

