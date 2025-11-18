Tim Cook may leave Apple in 2026 — who is being considered to replace him

Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo: Reuters

Tim Cook may step down as Apple’s Chief Executive Officer as early as next year, and the company’s board of directors is already working on a succession plan. The leading candidate to replace Cook is John Ternus, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering.

This is reported by the Financial Times.

Why Apple is looking for a successor to Tim Cook

Cook recently turned 65. Over his 14 years at the helm of Apple, he has guided the company through a period of rapid growth and a number of controversial decisions. He is often described as one of the key architects behind Apple’s large-scale shift to outsourced manufacturing, which enabled the company to achieve its current production volumes.

It is against the backdrop of these achievements that discussions about preparing a successor have begun. The board of directors is seriously considering the candidacy of John Ternus, who currently oversees the company’s hardware engineering.

Rumors about Cook’s possible departure intensified after Apple’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams announced his retirement. His decision triggered noticeable changes in the top management structure: the areas of responsibility expanded for Services chief Eddy Cue, Software Engineering head Craig Federighi, and for Ternus himself.

Against this background, John Ternus is increasingly mentioned as the likely next leader of Apple, who could take charge of the company after Tim Cook’s retirement.

