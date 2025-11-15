Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
iPhone Air 2 won't launch in fall 2026 — here's why

iPhone Air 2 won’t launch in fall 2026 — here’s why

en
Publication time 15 November 2025 22:32
Updated 11:48
Apple delays new iPhone Air release until 2027 — here’s why
Smartphone in hand: Apple iPhone Air. Photo: Unsplash

The iPhone Air lineup won’t get a new generation in fall 2026 as previously planned. Simply put, the reason is that sales of the current model fell short of expectations.

This was reported by Reuters.

What happened

Apple will not release the next version of the iPhone Air at the time originally slated. The company introduced the iPhone Air in 2025 as a thinner, lighter variant in its flagship lineup, but design compromises were made — including smaller battery capacity and reduced camera capabilities.

Apple did not comment for Reuters, and the agency could not independently confirm the information. Analysts say demand for the iPhone Air has been weaker than expected.

In October, the company announced that the iPhone Air would be available for pre-order in China after local operators received regulatory approval for eSIM. In the Chinese market, this model sells without a physical SIM slot and supports only eSIM.

Some sources indicate that the next iPhone Air model may launch in spring 2027, alongside the standard iPhone 18 and a budget version, iPhone 18e. The new generation is expected to be even thinner and lighter, with a larger battery capacity. It’s also possible the iPhone Air 2 will adopt this year’s Pro-model feature — a vapor-chamber cooling system.



Apple technologies smartphone features date iPhone Air
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
