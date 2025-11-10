Apple reportedly hides selfie camera under display in 2027 iPhone

ChatGPT said: Concept render of an all-screen iPhone with an under-display camera. Photo: Reddit.

Apple’s upcoming 2027 iPhone — potentially marking the device’s 20th anniversary — is tipped to feature a selfie camera concealed beneath its display, according to reports. The leak comes from the Weibo-based tipster account Digital Chat Station, which says an under-screen front-facing camera is on track for the model.

This was reported by MacRumors.

Apple’s 2027 iPhone could debut a seamless all-screen design with no camera cutouts

While some Android models already hide the front camera under the display, they often struggle with image clarity due to reduced light reaching the sensor. Apple reportedly delayed the transition for this reason, and one supplier — LG Innotek — is said to be developing a "free-form optic" lens system to compensate for light loss and distortion.

Analysts suggest that under-display Face ID could arrive earlier, potentially with the iPhone 18 Pro, while full under - display camera integration is planned for the 2027 model.

Apple is also reportedly working on a bezel-less design with curved edges and may skip the "iPhone 19" name entirely — just as it did in 2017 with the iPhone X. The ambitious shift would mark one of the biggest visual changes in the iPhone’s history.

No official comment has been made by Apple, so while the rumors are strong, the timeline and final feature set remain unconfirmed.

