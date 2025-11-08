Top 5 mistakes when buying an Android smartphone — how not to overpay or regret it

Smartphones on display in a store. Photo: video still / YouTube

Every year, dozens of Android models appear on the market — from budget options to flagships — and the process of choosing one can easily turn from excitement into stress. Due to a lack of clear information, buyers often make mistakes that cost them money and force them to replace their phones sooner than expected.

BGR highlights the most common missteps shoppers make when choosing a smartphone.

Underestimating storage needs

Apps and games keep growing in size, and photo libraries expand constantly — so basic storage quickly becomes insufficient. Previously, microSD cards helped solve this problem, but in modern models, card slots are increasingly rare. To avoid running out of space, choose a model with extra capacity — or save only if you genuinely rely on cloud storage. Today, 128 GB is the minimum for most users.

Buying without waiting for discounts

Purchasing a smartphone right at launch or shortly after release isn’t always wise. Most Android models drop in price within a few months, and major sales events bring even better discounts. Preorders may include gifts or trade-in bonuses, but real price cuts later on often offer better value.

Ignoring software update policies

Outdated software isn’t just about feeling behind trends — it’s also about security and app compatibility. More manufacturers now promise 4–5 years of updates (some up to 7), but others still provide only limited support. If you plan to use your device long-term, prioritize models with extended update policies — it’s an investment in stability, performance, and safety.

Blind faith in "dry" specs

Numbers don’t tell the whole story. A 100 MP camera doesn’t guarantee better photos than a 48 or 12 MP one, and a 5,500 mAh battery doesn’t necessarily last longer than 5,000 mAh. Optimization matters most — just look at how Pixel phones produced top-tier photos with smaller sensors. Always check trusted reviews and user feedback rather than relying solely on spec sheets.

Ignoring your own usage needs

What’s popular isn’t always what you need — especially if you’re stretching your budget. Define your main purpose: calls, social media, gaming, or mobile work? The answer will determine your priorities — camera, display, performance, or battery life. And if you value large screens and have the means, consider foldable models — they’re practically a "tablet in your pocket."

