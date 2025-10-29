Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology Android adds feature that will delight customization fans

Android adds feature that will delight customization fans

en
Publication time 29 October 2025 04:52
Updated 11:28
Android will get the “My Calling Card” feature — solving a key issue
My Calling Card feature on Android smartphones. Photo: video frame/YouTube

Calling Cards let users customize the appearance of incoming calls on their own Android devices, but until now, there was no way to choose how your card would appear on other people’s phones. In the beta version of Google’s Phone app, a new option called My Calling Card has appeared, which may address this limitation.

This was reported by Android Authority.

What will change with My Calling Card

Apple already offers Contact Posters starting with iOS 17, and this year Android introduced Calling Cards to personalize what you see when friends or family call. Google has gradually added customization options, including more flexible font management, but a basic limitation remained: there was no way to determine how your card would appear on someone else’s device.

In version 197.0.821392025-publicbeta-pixel of the Phone by Google app, a new menu item called My Calling Card was discovered. Its description matches what users were expecting: a tool to select the appearance of your card when displayed on other devices.

My calling card feature in the latest Android beta
The My Calling Card feature in the latest Android beta. Photo: Android Authority

Currently, tapping the Create button does nothing functional, but it is reasonable to expect that it will eventually open a screen similar to the one used to customize Calling Cards for contacts.

Questions remain regarding priority conflicts: what will the recipient see if they have already created their own card for you, while you have set up your card via My Calling Card? Ideally, users would have a choice, or Google could allow setting a default behavior.

Despite the uncertainties, the appearance of "My Calling Card" seems like an important step in the right direction. It shows that Google is addressing the issue and working to make Calling Cards a fully functional counterpart to the iOS implementation. A more functional demonstration of this feature is expected soon.

Read more:

Android prepares new app install rules — full details for 2026

The world’s most popular browser revealed — what users prefer

The worst smartphone brands to buy in 2025 have been named

Google Android calls functions updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
