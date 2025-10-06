Google Chrome sets a record — what market share it holds

Google Chrome browser logo. Photo: Google

Google Chrome’s leadership has only strengthened — the browser has reached a historic peak in market share. According to the latest Statcounter data, Chrome’s advantage over other solutions is enormous.

PCWorld reports this.

Advertisement

What market share does Chrome lead with among users

Across all platforms — desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets — Chrome holds 71.77% of the market, marking the highest result in the browser’s history. The gap with competitors remains massive, demonstrating that the popularity of Google’s product continues to grow.

Market share of the most popular browsers as of September 2025. Photo: Statcounter

Safari holds second place with a 13.9% share — mainly thanks to iPhone users. Following are Microsoft Edge at 4.67%, Mozilla Firefox at 2.17%, Samsung Internet at 1.86%, and Opera at 1.74%.

For Google, this is a positive signal, especially in light of recent antitrust challenges, when the company could have been effectively forced to sell Chrome. Despite incidents involving hidden malicious extensions and the direct integration of AI into the browser, users are in no hurry to give it up.

Read more:

U.S. seeks to break up Google in court — what’s known

New Google Windows tool merges Drive, Web, and PC search

Pixel 10 series unveiled — Google's next big step