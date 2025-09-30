Price differences between Google Gemini and ChatGPT — how much the plans cost

ChatGPT and Gemini chatbot apps on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

The two most well-known AI chatbots — ChatGPT and Gemini — are constantly competing for user attention, regularly receiving updates and new features. At the same time, there is no clear advantage in performance: ChatGPT handles logical tasks better, while Gemini is more effective when working with complex information.

How to choose a chatbot based on price and subscription features

If you plan to invest in one of the services, it all comes down to the subscription. Individual plans are almost identical in starting price: Gemini’s basic plan costs $19.99 per month, while ChatGPT’s is $20. The second tier differs more significantly: $249.99 for Gemini compared to $200 for ChatGPT.

What’s included in the Google Gemini subscription

Gemini offers two levels: Google AI Pro at $19.99/month and Google AI Ultra at $249.99/month.

Gemini chatbot subscription prices. Photo: screenshot

Most features are shared between the plans, but Ultra provides extended access. For example, Pro includes 1,000 monthly AI credits for Flow (AI video generator) and Whisk (image-to-video), whereas Ultra offers 25,000. Ultra also allows more frequent use of Jules (coding agent), NotebookLM (research assistant), and Gemini within Google apps—although there are some limitations for using Gemini in Workspace.

In addition to premium access, Google AI Ultra unlocks exclusive tools: Gemini 2.5 Deep Think (the most advanced reasoning model) and Project Mariner (an experimental assistant for parallel tasks). Ultra also includes YouTube Premium (individual plan). Both plans increase cloud storage (shared across Photos, Drive, and Gmail): from 15 GB in the free plan to 2 TB in Pro and 30 TB in Ultra.

What’s included in ChatGPT plans

ChatGPT offers four monthly subscription plans: Plus at $20, Pro at $200, Business at $30 per user ($25 per user if billed annually), and Enterprise with custom pricing.

Prices for ChatGPT chatbot tariffs. Photo: screenshot

Plus and Pro are aimed at personal use, while Business and Enterprise target commercial clients. All plans include unlimited messages, chat history, and access via Android, iOS, and web apps, but model availability and limits vary.

The main difference between Plus and Pro lies in models and quotas: Pro provides access to GPT-5 Pro (a more advanced and accurate version of the free GPT-5) and unlimited access to other models, whereas Plus has usage limits. Functionally, everything available in Plus is also in Pro, but with higher limits. A key point: GPT agents cannot be shared in a workspace on Plus — this feature is only available on Pro, Business, and Enterprise.

Commercial plans are similar, but Enterprise gains the exclusive OpenAI o3 Pro model, the fastest response times across all tiers, and extended support. Enterprise clients can also purchase additional credits to expand access to three capabilities — deep research, Codex agent research preview, and advanced voice — which are limited in Business. However, Enterprise does not include Sora, OpenAI’s video generation model.

