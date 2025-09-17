ChatGPT to restrict teens with new age verification system

Phone in hands. Photo: Unsplash

OpenAI will restrict how ChatGPT responds to users it suspects are under 18, unless those users pass the company’s age estimation technology or provide identification. This change follows legal action taken by the family of a 16-year-old who died by suicide in April after conversing with the chatbot for several months.

This was reported by The Guardian.

New safety measures for ChatGPT

Sam Altman said that OpenAI plans to build an age-prediction system that estimates users' ages based on how they use ChatGPT. If there is any doubt, the system will default to the under-18 experience. He added that some users "in some cases or countries" may be asked to provide identification to verify their age.

"We know this is a privacy compromise for adults but believe it is a worthy tradeoff," Sam Altman wrote.

Altman said how ChatGPT responds to accounts identified as under 18 will change. Graphic sexual content will be blocked. It will be trained not to flirt with under-18 users or engage in discussions about suicide or self-harm, even in creative writing scenarios.

"And if an under-18 user is having suicidal ideation, we will attempt to contact the user’s parents and if unable, will contact the authorities in the case of imminent harm. These are difficult decisions, but after talking with experts, this is what we think is best and want to be transparent with our intentions," Altman said.

