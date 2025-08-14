Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology ChatGPT's forbidden topics you should never ask about

ChatGPT's forbidden topics you should never ask about

en
Publication time 14 August 2025 14:36
5 requests you must avoid with ChatGPT
ChatGPT app on a smartphone screen. Photo: Pexels

Experts advise not to share confidential data with ChatGPT and to formulate requests carefully. There are at least five types of requests that pose risks — from security to inaccurate answers.

Hochu.ua writes about it.

Personal and confidential information

Do not enter passwords, PINs, bank card numbers, passport details, identification codes, private addresses, telephone numbers, emails, and sensitive medical information. Despite protection, there is always a risk of leakage, and the data can be used to train a model and become available to others in the future.

Illegal activities or harmful actions

Do not ask for instructions on how to make weapons or explosives, plan crimes, write viruses, or make threats or blackmail. Such requests may result in your account being blocked.

Medical diagnoses and treatments

Do not seek to diagnose based on symptoms, prescribe treatments or dosages, or provide advice on complex conditions. ChatGPT is not a doctor, and the information may be outdated or inaccurate.

Financial advice and investment recommendations

Do not rely on it for investment, buying or selling stocks and cryptocurrencies, or assessing the risks of transactions. Otherwise, you risk making bad decisions and regretting them later.

Harmful or discriminatory content

Avoid requests for hate speech, racist or sexist language, discriminatory or offensive text, and content that promotes violence or suicide.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
