OpenAI targets India with low-cost ChatGPT subscription

OpenAI has unveiled a new subscription tier in India called ChatGPT Go. It is priced at around $4.60 per month. This upgraded plan offers users higher message limits, more image generations, increased file uploads, and extended memory.

This was reported by Dig Watch.

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India

Nick Turley, OpenAI’s vice president and head of ChatGPT, announced the launch on X, noting that Indian users can now pay in rupees via UPI. This change is intended to improve accessibility and make the service more affordable for a wider audience.

ChatGPT Go is much cheaper than the current plans: ChatGPT Plus costs Rs 1,999 per month (approximately $23), and ChatGPT Pro costs Rs 19,900 per month (approximately $230).

Turley said the launch responds to user demand for more budget-friendly options, adding that India will be the first market before expansion elsewhere.

We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features: 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. All for Rs. 399. 🇮🇳 — Nick Turley (@nickaturley) August 19, 2025

India has become one of OpenAI’s largest markets, and CEO Sam Altman has highlighted the country's rapid AI adoption. The launch coincides with other AI companies targeting India, including Perplexity’s partnership with Airtel and Google’s free AI Pro plan for students.

