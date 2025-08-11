Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology Top complaints about ChatGPT-5 — what users hate

Top complaints about ChatGPT-5 — what users hate

en
Publication time 11 August 2025 16:56
ChatGPT-5 under fire: biggest user complaints
OpenAI logo and ChatGPT. Photo: coinrank.io

Despite its impressive advancements in logic and efficiency, critics argue that GPT-5, launched on Thursday, sacrifices the creativity, flexibility, and user-centric design that made its predecessors beloved.

This was reported by Geeky gadgets.

Top complaints about ChatGPT-5

David Shapiro delves into the polarizing reception of GPT-5, examining the critical feedback and undeniable strengths that have divided its user base. The model’s rollout has been anything but smooth, ranging from complaints about robotic responses and stricter limitations to praise for its enhanced coding capabilities.

The list of flaws Shapiro points out:

  • Short, robotic responses lack the depth and personality of earlier models, making interactions feel less engaging.
  • Increased reliance on prompt engineering to achieve nuanced or complex outputs, adding a layer of complexity for users.
  • Limited innovation, with no new features such as video or image generation, which leaves some users underwhelmed.
  • Persistent bugs in complex code generation, and the ability to handle autonomous tasks effectively has diminished.
  • Unpredictable responses and opaque decision-making processes, which reduce trust in the model’s reliability.
  • Stricter restrictions, tighter prompt limits, and reliance on outdated training data, which hinder the model’s versatility.

Some users view GPT-5 as a cost-cutting measure rather than a meaningful leap forward in AI development due to these issues. Those who valued the flexibility and creativity of earlier models have been disappointed by the changes introduced with GPT-5.

iOS 26 will use ChatGPT-5 to boost Siri and Apple Intelligence

OpenAI launches GPT-5 — who gets access and when?

ChatGPT can replace Excel and PowerPoint soon

