Publication time 31 July 2025 15:09
ChatGPT to replace Excel and PowerPoint — OpenAI prepares Office tools
A woman at the computer. Photo: Freepik

OpenAI is developing ChatGPT tools that will replicate key features of Microsoft Office software. Users will be able to work with spreadsheets and presentations directly within the AI chat, and the results will be saved in MS Office-compatible formats.

This was reported by Forbes.

New ChatGPT features

OpenAI's groundbreaking steps seem to encroach on Microsoft's territory.  That’s because, in addition to its existing capabilities, the model can now use Excel in highly cognitive ways — much like a person would. Allegedly, the new ChatGPT will be able to open a spreadsheet, populate it, and generate results independently, without human oversight.

"New tools under development will allow users to create and edit spreadsheets and presentations directly within ChatGPT, eliminating the need for Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, or any Microsoft software access," writes Vasudha Mukherjee at Business Standard.

Beyond basic data manipulation, ChatGPT-4 excels in automating repetitive Excel tasks such as data entry, basic calculations, and standard report generation. Its interactive support feature provides users with step-by-step guidance on various Excel functionalities, helping them navigate complex procedures and troubleshoot common issues.

When to expect the launch?

According to media reports, OpenAI may introduce these features in the coming months. By the end of the year, it is expected that ChatGPT will be able to fully automate work with spreadsheets and presentations, eliminating the need to open Excel or PowerPoint.

