AI usage skyrockets: ChatGPT now gets nearly 1 trillion yearly queries

Users send over 2.5 billion requests to ChatGPT every day, 330 million of which come from the United States. Over the course of a year, this translates to roughly 912.5 billion requests for artificial intelligence.

The Verge reported this information.

2.5 billion prompts every day

According to Axios, OpenAI has recorded over 2.5 billion daily interactions with its chatbot. Company spokesperson Rob Friedlander confirmed these figures. Despite its rapid growth, the service is far from reaching Google's scale; Google receives approximately 5 trillion search queries annually.

Nevertheless, ChatGPT's growth remains impressive. In just a few months, its audience grew from 300 million weekly users in December of last year to over 500 million in March. This growth establishes ChatGPT as a formidable competitor to the search giant.

In early July, Reuters reported that OpenAI plans to launch a browser with built-in AI features in the coming weeks that will compete directly with Google Chrome. Last week, OpenAI took a step in this direction by introducing ChatGPT Agent, a tool that can automatically perform tasks on a user's computer.

Against this backdrop, Maxim Krochevsky, the former CEO of Instacart, has been appointed to head one of OpenAI's key divisions. According to observers, this appointment should speed up the launch of new products.

Although ChatGPT lags behind Google in terms of total queries, its rapid growth and portfolio of new tools demonstrate OpenAI's ambition to shift the balance of power in internet search and consumer technology.

