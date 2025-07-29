Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityFoodArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Your ChatGPT logs might end up in court — OpenAI confirms

Your ChatGPT logs might end up in court — OpenAI confirms

en
Publication time 29 July 2025 14:45
Your ChatGPT messages may be used in court — OpenAI confirms
ChatGPT screen. Photo: Unsplash

Many people are already using AI for legal assistance in cases ranging from divorce proceedings to parking violations. OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, confirmed that ChatGPT conversations could be used as legal evidence.

This statement follows concerns about users sharing private data with AI, reports Futurism.

Advertisement

ChatGPT conversations valid in court

During a recent conversation with podcaster Theo Von, Altman admitted that users are not legally confidential when talking to ChatGPT. He added that OpenAI would be legally required to share those exchanges if subpoenaed.

"Right now, if you talk to a therapist or a lawyer or a doctor... there's legal privilege for it. There’s doctor-patient confidentiality, there’s legal confidentiality. And we haven’t figured that out yet for when you talk to ChatGPT,"  the CEO said.

In response to the widespread recognition, Jessee Bundy of the Creative Counsel law firm noted that lawyers like her had been warning for over a year that using ChatGPT for legal purposes could have disastrous consequences.

"You’re generating discoverable evidence. No attorney-client privilege. No confidentiality," the lawyer wrote on X.

According to Altman, those same chats will be discoverable in a court of law until a judge rules one way or another, so chat carefully.

Read also:

7 forbidden prompts you shouldn't send to ChatGPT

ChatGPT vs Google — AI gets 2.5B daily queries

Scientists reveal how ChatGPT affects your brain

court AI ChatGPT safety OpenAI privacy
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information