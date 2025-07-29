Your ChatGPT messages may be used in court — OpenAI confirms

ChatGPT screen. Photo: Unsplash

Many people are already using AI for legal assistance in cases ranging from divorce proceedings to parking violations. OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, confirmed that ChatGPT conversations could be used as legal evidence.

This statement follows concerns about users sharing private data with AI, reports Futurism.

ChatGPT conversations valid in court

During a recent conversation with podcaster Theo Von, Altman admitted that users are not legally confidential when talking to ChatGPT. He added that OpenAI would be legally required to share those exchanges if subpoenaed.

"Right now, if you talk to a therapist or a lawyer or a doctor... there's legal privilege for it. There’s doctor-patient confidentiality, there’s legal confidentiality. And we haven’t figured that out yet for when you talk to ChatGPT," the CEO said.

In response to the widespread recognition, Jessee Bundy of the Creative Counsel law firm noted that lawyers like her had been warning for over a year that using ChatGPT for legal purposes could have disastrous consequences.

"You’re generating discoverable evidence. No attorney-client privilege. No confidentiality," the lawyer wrote on X.

Sam Altman just confirmed what lawyers have been saying for over a year:

There’s no legal privilege when you use ChatGPT.



So if you’re pasting in contracts, asking legal questions, or asking it for strategy, you’re not getting legal advice. You’re generating discoverable… — Creative Counsel Law (@creativeatlaw) July 26, 2025

According to Altman, those same chats will be discoverable in a court of law until a judge rules one way or another, so chat carefully.

