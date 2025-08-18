Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology GPT-5 update aims to fix "too formal" problem

GPT-5 update aims to fix "too formal" problem

en
Publication time 18 August 2025 19:58
OpenAI makes GPT-5 warmer and friendlier in major update
GPT-5 introduction banner. Photo: OpenAI

OpenAI updated GPT-5 to be warmer and more familiar, or friendlier, while ensuring the model wouldn't become sycophantic, a problem discovered with GPT-4o.

This was reported by Search Engine Journal.

A warm and friendly update to GPT-5

Apparently, GPT-5 was perceived as too formal, distant, and detached. This update aims to address that issue, making interactions more pleasant and helping ChatGPT be perceived as more likable instead of formal and distant.

OpenAI is working toward making ChatGPT’s personality user-configurable, so its style can match users' preferences more closely.

"We’re making GPT-5 warmer and friendlier based on feedback that it felt too formal before. Changes are subtle, but ChatGPT should feel more approachable now," OpenAI posted on X.

Read more:

ChatGPT now decides — GPT-5 automates model selection

Top complaints about ChatGPT-5 — what users hate

ChatGPT to stop acting like a therapist in OpenAI’s new update

technologies AI ChatGPT OpenAI Sam Altman updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
