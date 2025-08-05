Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
ChatGPT to stop acting like a therapist in OpenAI's new update

ChatGPT to stop acting like a therapist in OpenAI’s new update

en
Publication time 5 August 2025 12:41
OpenAI updates ChatGPT to curb emotional dependency and promote healthier use
Phone with ChatGPT app on the screen. Photo: pexels.com

OpenAI is redesigning ChatGPT to reduce user overreliance by limiting emotionally validating advice. Starting Monday, ChatGPT will now prompt breaks and suggest healthier interaction styles.

NBC News reported on the latest update.

ChatGPT gets new boundaries — no more emotional advice or endless chats

The popular chatbot app will encourage users to take breaks from long conversations. The tool will also soon avoid giving direct advice about personal challenges. Instead, it will aim to help users decide for themselves by asking questions or weighing pros and cons.

"There have been instances where our 4o model fell short in recognizing signs of delusion or emotional dependency," OpenAI wrote in an announcement. 

The updates appear to be an extension of OpenAI’s efforts to prevent users, especially those who rely on ChatGPT for emotional validation, from becoming overly dependent on its responses.

According to OpenAI, a helpful ChatGPT conversation would resemble practice scenarios for tough conversations, tailored pep talks, or suggested questions to ask experts.

Lana Matias - Editor
