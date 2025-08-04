OpenAI set to release ChatGPT-5 soon — here’s what to expect

ChatGPT page on the phone screen. Photo: pexels.com

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch ChatGPT-5 in early to mid-August. This next-generation model could be the company's most powerful update yet.

OpenAI teases ChatGPT-5 — launch date, features, and what we know

According to reports from The Verge and Reuters, the release is just weeks (if not days) away and will bring significant upgrades to reasoning, memory, and multimodal capabilities.

ChatGPT-5, OpenAI's upcoming language model, is designed to unify several skills within a single system.

Unlike GPT-4o, which combined voice, vision, and reasoning in a modular way, GPT-5 is said to integrate OpenAI's most advanced text and reasoning models, including the o3 series, into a single, smarter assistant.

ChatGPT-5 expected features:

Improved reasoning: Built on the O3 architecture, GPT-5 should excel at multistep tasks such as solving logic puzzles, planning projects, and writing long-form content.

Built on the O3 architecture, GPT-5 should excel at multistep tasks such as solving logic puzzles, planning projects, and writing long-form content. Longer memory window: OpenAI has expanded memory capabilities in recent updates, and GPT-5 is likely to take it even further.

OpenAI has expanded memory capabilities in recent updates, and GPT-5 is likely to take it even further. Multimodal input: Similar to GPT-4o, GPT-5 is expected to support voice, images, files, and text with better integration across all modes.

Similar to GPT-4o, GPT-5 is expected to support voice, images, files, and text with better integration across all modes. Multiple versions: GPT-5 could be launched in three tiers: a full version, a lightweight "mini" model for quick tasks, and a compact "nano" model.

GPT-5 could be launched in three tiers: a full version, a lightweight "mini" model for quick tasks, and a compact "nano" model. Open-source release: Some reports suggest that OpenAI may release an open-source model at the same time, which would be the company's first open-source LLM since GPT-2.

Assuming OpenAI maintains its current subscription structure, ChatGPT-5 will likely be available to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users at launch. This means that early access will cost you at least $20 per month.

