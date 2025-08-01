Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology OpenAI removes feature that shared private chats to Google

OpenAI removes feature that shared private chats to Google

en
Publication time 1 August 2025 16:45
OpenAI stops feature that indexed private ChatGPT conversations
ChatGPT website on the screen. Photo: pexels

Privacy concerns have risen sharply among ChatGPT users, as it was revealed that almost 4,500 shared chats ended up on Google search. OpenAI has now removed a feature that allowed individual conversations to be accessible to search engines.

This was reported by Liga.

OpenAI is removing chats that have already been indexed

The company explained that it was a short-lived experiment. However, due to the risk of accidentally disclosing private information, the option was removed.

OpenAI is also working on removing chats that have already been indexed. OpenAI's chief information security officer, Dane Stuckey, stated this in his post on X.

He wrote that the feature only worked if users selected the chat and checked the box labeled "Make this chat discoverable". Although the conversations were anonymous, with no names or personal data, some users could accidentally make them public without realizing they had checked the box allowing the chat to be displayed on Google.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
