4 ChatGPT features that boost productivity

ChatGPT starting page. Photo: Unsplash

Although ChatGPT is not a perfect chatbot, its features can greatly enhance your daily workflow. Rather than replacing your interaction with artificial intelligence, they complement it by removing unnecessary complications.

MakeUseOf writes about four powerful tools to enhance your experience with ChatGPT.

Advertisement

Study and Learn

The program provides step-by-step guidance, starting with basic concepts and progressing to formulas and problem-solving. It gently highlights mistakes. It adapts to the user's level, making it much more effective than the typical question-and-answer format.

Image creation styles

Ready-made styles, such as Synthwave or Cyberpunk, add mood without lengthy prompts and produce predictable, smooth results. Describe the scene, and the style will take care of the lighting, colors, and presentation.

Canvas

Long texts can be edited directly in the interface. Make suggestions, adjust the length and reading level, and apply formatting edits. There is versioning for code, as well as export to PDF, Word, and Markdown.

Connectors

With connected applications (e.g., Google Drive), you can share specific files directly in ChatGPT without having to download them back and forth. Access is granted only to the selected documents, which speeds up the workflow.

Read more:

Most people use ChatGPT wrong — here's how to fix it

Top complaints about ChatGPT-5 — what users hate