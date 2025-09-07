Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Make the most of ChatGPT with these 4 tools

Make the most of ChatGPT with these 4 tools

en
Publication time 7 September 2025 21:20
4 ChatGPT features that boost productivity
ChatGPT starting page. Photo: Unsplash

Although ChatGPT is not a perfect chatbot, its features can greatly enhance your daily workflow. Rather than replacing your interaction with artificial intelligence, they complement it by removing unnecessary complications.

MakeUseOf writes about four powerful tools to enhance your experience with ChatGPT.

Advertisement

Study and Learn

The program provides step-by-step guidance, starting with basic concepts and progressing to formulas and problem-solving. It gently highlights mistakes. It adapts to the user's level, making it much more effective than the typical question-and-answer format.

Image creation styles

Ready-made styles, such as Synthwave or Cyberpunk, add mood without lengthy prompts and produce predictable, smooth results. Describe the scene, and the style will take care of the lighting, colors, and presentation.

Canvas

Long texts can be edited directly in the interface. Make suggestions, adjust the length and reading level, and apply formatting edits. There is versioning for code, as well as export to PDF, Word, and Markdown.

Connectors

With connected applications (e.g., Google Drive), you can share specific files directly in ChatGPT without having to download them back and forth. Access is granted only to the selected documents, which speeds up the workflow.

Read more:

Most people use ChatGPT wrong — here's how to fix it

Top complaints about ChatGPT-5 — what users hate

technologies AI chat bot ChatGPT OpenAI functions
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information