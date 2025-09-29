Bill Gates explains why AI won’t replace programmers

American businessman and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates. Photo: Reuters

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the job market, but one profession, according to Bill Gates, will remain uniquely human. The Microsoft founder believes that even a century from now, programming will still require intuition, creativity, and decision-making that machines cannot replicate.

Why Gates believes AI won’t replace programmers

In a conversation about the future of technology, Gates acknowledged two realities — excitement over AI’s potential and anxiety about its consequences. The World Economic Forum predicts that 85 million jobs may disappear by 2030, while 97 million new roles could emerge in developing industries. The challenge, Gates said, is ensuring these changes benefit everyone, not just a "tech elite." He sees AI as a tool for boosting productivity and freeing time for self-realization — if implemented responsibly.

Although AI can now generate basic code and speed up debugging, true programming is far more than writing instructions. It involves solving complex problems, making choices amid uncertainty, and creating something new. This requires intuition, logic, and imagination — the human spark that produces breakthroughs and unconventional solutions. According to Gates, this innovation is what makes the profession resilient.

It’s not only software development that depends on human judgment: fields like biotechnology and energy also demand complex decision-making. Meanwhile, administrative roles or parts of design work are already being automated — tools can write texts, plan tasks, or create layouts "in one click." Gates argues this isn’t a death sentence for jobs but a call for adaptation: working alongside AI, mastering new tools, and continually upgrading skills.

Research backs up the idea that careers most resistant to automation are rooted in critical thinking and complex decision-making. Where emotional intelligence, ethics, and nuanced reasoning matter, humans retain the edge. AI can speed up data search and routine tasks, but the "brain advantage" remains human.

