Microsoft extends free Windows 10 security updates until 2026

Microsoft extends free Windows 10 security updates until 2026

Publication time 26 September 2025 17:59
Windows 10 support extended free in the EU — what it means for users
People walk past the Microsoft store. Photo: Unsplash

Microsoft is changing its approach to Windows 10 support. In the European Economic Area (EEA), access to Extended Security Updates will be free until October 14, 2026, which is an additional year. The requirement to synchronize PC settings in the cloud through a Microsoft account has also been removed for users in the EEA.

This was reported by Windows Central.

What exactly has changed

Microsoft has confirmed that it will update the ESU enrollment process in the European Economic Area (EEA) to align with local expectations and ensure continuous access to critical security patches when users upgrade to Windows 11. This decision follows criticism from consumer protection organizations, including Euroconsumers, who challenged the previous ESU access conditions in light of the Digital Markets Act requirements.

According to Euroconsumers, Microsoft has agreed to offer the ESU option free of charge to consumers in the EEA. Users will not need to back up their settings, apps, or credentials and will not be required to use Microsoft Rewards. Users will still need to register for the program and periodically verify their Microsoft account, but they won't be required to use cloud synchronization or make any payments.

For users outside the European Economic Area, the conditions remain the same. Access to ESU, according to available information, involves one of the following options:

  • sign in with a Microsoft account and enable synchronization of PC settings;
  • pay 30 dollars;
  • or use 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points.

The only other option is to upgrade to Windows 11 or abandon Windows. Given that there are still hundreds of millions of Windows 10 PCs in the world, the end of standard support next month will affect a large audience.

Read more:

Microsoft brings back a popular Vista-era feature to Windows 11

5 secret Windows 11 tricks that make life easier

