Windows 11 gets a throwback feature — video wallpapers return

Microsoft is testing the ability to set videos as desktop backgrounds in Windows 11. The feature is reminiscent of DreamScene from the Windows Vista era and could reduce the need for third-party solutions like Wallpaper Engine.

What is known about the new feature

In the latest Windows 11 builds, an option for video wallpapers has been noticed: users can set files such as MP4 or MKV as their desktop background. The video plays each time the desktop is opened — similar to popular apps for animated wallpapers.

Windows DreamScene is back! Hidden in the latest Windows 11 Dev/Beta build (26x20.6690) is built in support for setting video files like .mp4 as your desktop background: pic.twitter.com/B4vdtfvqSc — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) September 20, 2025

Microsoft previously supported video wallpapers in Windows Vista through the DreamScene feature, available in the Ultimate edition, but it was removed with the release of Windows 7.

The demand for video wallpapers remains one of the most popular among Windows users. It’s no coincidence that Wallpaper Engine consistently ranks among the top ten most-used apps and games on Steam, thanks to its large user base and continuous background operation.

The company has experimented with "dynamic" animated wallpapers for Windows 11 for years. Earlier this year, a previous design preview showed how they would look, and the release was initially planned for 2023, but the feature did not make it into the final version of Windows 11 at that time.

