The 5 most popular Android smartphones of 2025 revealed

The smartphone market is changing rapidly. Models that were popular yesterday are quickly losing popularity. According to the second quarter 2025 results from Counterpoint Research, Android is the most popular choice for budget Samsung models, as well as a mix of flagship and inexpensive Xiaomi models.

This is stated in the report of Counterpoint Research.

Which Android smartphones are the most popular in 2025

According to Counterpoint Research analysts, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G with the Dimensity 6300 processor took first place among Android smartphones. Its affordable price and recognizable brand ensured massive demand for the model in different countries.

The other four most popular Android devices are the Galaxy A06 4G, Galaxy A16 4G, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Redmi 14C 4G. These results confirm that Samsung maintains its leadership in the Android market by focusing on the mass market, not just the premium segment.

The list of the most popular smartphones in 2025. Photo: Counterpoint Research

At the same time, the top three spots in the entire smartphone market are occupied by the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Pro. Even the iPhone 15, from last year, sells better than current Android models, indicating a high level of user confidence in Apple technology.

