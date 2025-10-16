Google new AI learns the Language of Cells — and finds a new cancer cure path

New Google's AI model. Photo: Google

Google has announced a new AI model called Gemma C2S-Scale 27B, which has already made a new scientific discovery and a major breakthrough in cancer treatment. The model is designed exclusively to understand the "language" of cells and has 27 billion parameters. The new discovery has already been confirmed by laboratory tests.

How C2S-Scale 27B works

The tech giant developed a new hypothesis for cancer therapy in collaboration with Yale University. The AI discovered that silmitasertib, a known drug, could help the immune system "see" tumors that were previously invisible.

In lab tests, combining the drug with small doses of immune-boosting proteins increased the visibility of cancer cells to the body’s defenses by up to 50%. This could greatly increase the effectiveness of existing immunotherapies.

Researchers say this is just the beginning. The breakthrough shows how advanced AI models can speed up drug discovery and uncover hidden biological patterns that humans might miss. Teams at Yale and Google are now studying how this new approach could lead to faster, more precise treatments in the future.

