Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology How many charging cycles a modern smartphone can withstand

How many charging cycles a modern smartphone can withstand

en
Publication time 1 November 2025 01:25
Updated 14:05
How to properly charge your smartphone without “killing” the battery — expert advice
How many charging cycles a modern smartphone can withstand

Modern smartphones are no longer affected by the so-called memory effect, meaning they can be recharged whenever needed. However, both very low and very high charge levels accelerate battery degradation, so it’s best to avoid deep discharges and prolonged charging to 100%.

This guidance was reported by iTechua.

Advertisement

Why It’s Important to Keep the Charge in the "Golden Middle"

The belief that phones should be charged as rarely as possible dates back to the era of nickel-cadmium batteries. Modern devices use lithium-ion cells, which are not prone to the memory effect, making partial recharging at convenient times perfectly acceptable.

For such batteries, the optimal charge range is roughly 20–80% (or 10–90%). When the charge drops below 20%, more inactive compounds form in the electrodes, accelerating degradation. Staying above 80% can also be harmful — excessive voltage gradually damages the electrolyte structure and reduces overall capacity.

That’s why it’s not recommended to leave your phone plugged in overnight. Although manufacturers limit current flow after around 80% and include protective systems, these only partially mitigate the risks — they don’t eliminate them entirely.

The number of times a phone is plugged in is not the main factor affecting wear, but every battery has a finite lifespan. The average smartphone can endure about 500–1,000 full charging cycles without significant capacity loss; some brands claim up to 1,500–2,000 cycles, though those figures are typically achieved under laboratory conditions and rarely reflect real-world use.

Even after surpassing its rated cycle life, a battery doesn’t die immediately — it gradually loses capacity and discharges faster. The key takeaway is simple: charge your phone when necessary, but avoid extreme levels and aim to keep the battery within a moderate range.

Read more:

iPhone 17 battery test — which model lasted the longest

How to make your Apple Watch last longer without charging

Redmi Note 15 Pro & Pro+ launch with bigger batteries, new chips

phones smartphone energy charging battery charger
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information