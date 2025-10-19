Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
The truth about using your phone while charging

Publication time 19 October 2025 03:25
Updated 03:25
Is it safe to use your phone while it’s charging? Experts explain
Smartphone charging. Photo: still from video/YouTube

Modern smartphones can be safely used while connected to a network; this alone does not "kill" the battery. However, problems arise when the device overheats or is under excessive load while charging.

Here’s what really happens when you use your phone while charging, NV writes.

How to avoid overheating and overloading during charging

Although the topic of charging seems simple, myths about it have been around since the days of nickel-cadmium batteries. Modern gadgets have intelligent power controllers, so it's okay to read, browse social media, or talk on the phone while the device is charging. However, it is undesirable to run "heavy" tasks like 3D games or 4K video streaming simultaneously because this causes the battery to charge and discharge at the same time, generating excessive heat.

High temperature is the biggest enemy of lithium-ion batteries. Do not charge your smartphone in direct sunlight, on a hot laptop, or near a radiator. Instead, choose a cool, well-ventilated place. For optimal durability, the battery should be kept within the 40-80% charge range. Short recharges are preferable to regular full cycles, and deep discharges to zero should be avoided.

Although fast charging is convenient, it delivers higher power at the start, which heats up the device. If you're not in a hurry, it's sometimes useful to charge with a less powerful adapter. Wireless charging also generates heat due to induction losses, so it's best to remove the thick case and center the phone on the panel.

Software tools can help you save battery life. "Optimized Charging" delays the final percentage until you typically wake up, ensuring the battery doesn't remain at 100% for extended periods. It's also worth monitoring "voracious" applications that cause heat and consume battery life in the background.

Stories about explosions while charging are rather the exception. Certified batteries are protected against overheating and short circuits. The real risk comes from low-quality or counterfeit adapters and cables, so use original or proven accessories.

Even with proper care, the battery will wear out over time. Reasons for servicing include rapid discharge.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
